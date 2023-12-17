For the second time in two days, Ukraine and Russia attacked each other with dozens of drones on Sunday: the two countries' anti-aircraft guns shot down almost all of them, but a Ukrainian man was killed in Odessa by the wreckage of a downed drone.

The bulk of the attacks occurred during the night, but were confirmed later in the day. The Russian Defense Ministry said at least 35 Ukrainian drones were shot down in three regions of southeastern Russia: most of the aircraft were targeting an air base in Morozovsk, Rostov region, which the Russian air force uses for his attacks on Ukraine. All drones were shot down, according to the ministry.

Also on Sunday, Russia launched at least 20 Iranian-made drones over various cities in southern and western Ukraine. Similar drone launches had also occurred in the previous evenings, when both sides had shot down dozens of aircraft.