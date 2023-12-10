Suara.com – The Ganjar-Mahfud DKI Jakarta Regional Winning Team (TPD) is collaborating with a number of young people to become volunteers to win candidate pair number 3 in the upcoming 2024 presidential election. Dozens of millennials have joined to become Duta Ganjar Mahfud (DUGM).

DUGM has also declared its readiness to win Ganjar and Mahfud at the TPD DKI Jakarta Secretariat, Jalan Hang Lekir, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta.

DKI Jakarta TPD Coordinator of Witnesses, Election Security and Advocacy, Ahmad Wibi Wibianto, said that all youth elements must participate in the five-yearly democratic party.

“Today’s youth should not only be political commodities but must become political actors. So that the hopes and aspirations of youth can be given more attention in the nation’s future journey,” said Wibi to journalists, Sunday (10/12/2023).

He also asked these young people to prove their support for Ganjar-Mahfud by forming a Youth Winning Team (TPM) within the TPD DKI structure. On various occasions in the future, TPM must help convey Ganjar-Mahfud’s vision and mission to the citizens of Jakarta.

“The commitment to youth is also in line with the vision and mission launched by the Ganjar-Mahfud MD pair, namely realizing justice in this country. Both in the legal field and in the social life of society,” said the PDI-P politician.

Apart from that, they are also asked to regularly coordinate with TPD DKI to channel the aspirations of the community, especially the youth.

“Make TPD DKI a place for young people to convey their aspirations. Please come and discuss together,” he concluded.