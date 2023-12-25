On Sunday evening the Nigerian army said that 16 people died in a clash in the village of Mush, which is located in Plateau, a north-central state of Nigeria where in the last fifteen years hundreds of people have been killed in constant conflicts between the communities that live there.

The army did not make clear the reason for Sunday's violence, but in that area it is very common for communities of herders and farmers to clash violently with each other, especially over land disputes. In fact, shepherds claim the possibility of letting their livestock graze on cultivated fields, while farmers complain that the animals would ruin the harvest. The fact that shepherds are almost always Muslims, while farmers are predominantly Christians, contributes to an ethnic-religious interpretation of this type of violence.