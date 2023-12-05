On Sunday in Nigeria an army drone accidentally hit the small town of Tudun Biri, in the state of Kaduna in the center of the country, where the local population was celebrating a Muslim holiday. 85 civilians were killed in the attack, and 66 were injured. The Nigerian army admitted the mistake, claiming the attack was aimed at a local terrorist group, but did not explain how it happened. Representatives of the army and the government said they had met with some people from Tudun Biri and promised compensation to the families of the killed civilians.