On Sunday in Marawi, a city in the southern Philippines, there was a strong explosion in a gym on a university campus where a Christian mass was taking place: 4 people died and dozens of others were injured, two seriously. Local authorities believe that the explosion was caused by a bomb and Taha Mandangan, responsible for campus security, defined the incident as “an act of terrorism”.

Marawi is a predominantly Muslim city where ISIS-linked jihadist militias are active and have grown stronger and gained power in recent years. Local police said they will investigate to verify the involvement of these militias in Sunday’s explosion. Meanwhile, checkpoints have been set up throughout the city. Regional police chief Allan Nobleza said the investigation would also assess whether the explosion was in any way linked to the deaths of 11 suspected jihadist militants in a Philippine army operation carried out on Friday in Datu Hoffer, in the southern province of Maguindanao.