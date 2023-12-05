Supporters of Johor Darul Ta’zim, one of the big names in Asian football, made their voices heard via the Socios app

The words of the fans were transformed into the strength of their favorites, thanks to the magic of digital tokens. It happened in Malaysia, where the supporters of Johor Darul Ta’zim, one of the big names in Asian football, where the Italian-Argentine striker Fernando Forestieri also plays, were able to vote on the message that will appear on the armband of the captain, the former Swansea Jordi Amat, during the epic season finale against Penang, scheduled for Saturday 12 December. All directly on Socios.com, the 2 million user platform that is redesigning fans’ involvement in sport through Fan Tokens.

Through the application, fans in possession of the club’s digital tokens have in fact made their voices heard, voting between the three options in the competition and choosing, for their captain, the armband with the writing Lauskan Kausamu, a historic motif of incitement used by the supporters of Johor Darul Ta’zim, holder of nine Malaysian championships and currently first in the Super League standings, also thanks to the performances of Bergson and Forestieri, both authors of 19 goals each. Additionally, as a sign of appreciation, some survey participants will be rewarded with an autographed headband.