The Day Before is a multiplayer title that attracted the attention of locals and strangers for its ambitious proposal; However, excitement turned to fear due to multiple controversies involving scams, plagiarism, and a sudden disappearance. Its launch has already created something to talk about for the wrong reasons.

Although its official release date remains a mystery, the video game FNTASTIC debuted on Steam last December 7th under early access format. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the players’ reception was far from positive.

At its premiere, the online title received a multitude of criticisms. At the moment, 15,580 reviews of the 18,297 available on the Valve platform are negative. Players claim that the game is a scam due to the absence of many MMO elements and the prominence of technical errors.

The Day Before is in trouble as it loses players at a worrying rate

The controversy took its toll. We say this because The Day Before has already lost a very considerable percentage of its player base since its early release later this week. The outlook looks bleak, despite the developers’ recent actions.

According to the information, the multiplayer game had a maximum peak of 38,104 simultaneous players in its early access premiere on December 7. However, the number of concurrent users decreased at a rapid pace.

This MMO proposal reached a peak of 9214 simultaneous players during the last 24 hours. At the time of writing these lines, only 7568 people play this game on Steam. This means that he lost approximately 75% of its user base in less than a week.

Is The Day Before in trouble?

Without a doubt, these figures are bad news for the study. After the troubled debut, the developers released the patch 1.0.2, which fixes “the most critical issues” and implements improvements to overall performance. It seems like the studio takes feedback into account, but we’ll have to find out if that will be enough to regain player trust.

But tell us, did you give this game a chance? Do you think it has a future? Let us read you in the comments.

The Day Before is available for PC via Steam. Follow this link to read more information about him.

