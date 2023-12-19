France is the second country in Europe where the most electric cars are sold, with a market share that exceeds 16% of total sales. If we look at last October, the Dacia Spring was the best-selling electric car, followed by the Fiat 500e and the MG4 Electric. Two of them will stop receiving the environmental bonus which subsidized the electric car purchased in France.

The Tesla Model 3, ranked sixth among the best-selling electric cars, will not receive it either. And the Tesla Model Y faces the same veto if its more powerful versions reduce their price. Everything is the result of the open war between the French Government and the Chinese electric car.

A notice and a decision

Last May was the first time that Emmanuel Macron spoke clearly about leaving electric vehicles out of purchase aid. The French president confirmed that some cars would be excluded from the next environmental bonus to help purchase electric vehicles, even though they fell within the expected price range.

The doubt now remained on the French roof, how would they decide who was eligible and who was not? In September the picture was clarified: points are given based on the ecological footprint of each model, taking into account the manufacturing and distribution of the model.

In this way, France has reserved the right to eliminate vehicles produced in China from aid for electric cars. According to elEconomista.es, agencies such as the European Federation for Transport and the Environment assure that the carbon footprint of an electric car is double that of Europe.

And the French Government has followed this type of analysis to leave out the vehicles produced there. For example, cars with batteries produced in Europe are awarded 53 points, but if they were produced in China the figure rises to 68 points. These types of scores are repeated. Aluminum production is given 8.6 points for the European, while the Chinese receives 20 points.

The production of other materials and their transformation or transportation (by all types of routes) are also taken into account. All of this punishes China, considered a more polluting country and whose vehicle transportation leaves behind a greater carbon footprint.

The movement is definitive, while the European Union debates the advisability of imposing tariffs on Chinese electric cars. The defenders of this measure, led by France, point out that China has offered significant financial aid to brands to sell electric vehicles in Europe below their cost. A sale at a loss that is not allowed on our continent and that China would have skipped by ceding land or artificially keeping some companies alive.

This strategy has been rejected by countries such as Germany. One way or another, much of the background is in the interests of the manufacturers. The Germans are more established than the French in the Chinese market and a harsh response from China towards Europe would have more damaging effects on their companies than in the French case.

Beyond the Chinese car

The system implemented by the French Government not only takes advantage of Chinese electric cars. Some bestseller of the country will also no longer be eligible for subsidies. The list of electric cars that have made the cut is found here.

The most obvious case is that of the MG4 Electric. The popular Chinese electric model is one of the best-selling electric cars in France, but with this regulation it is no longer eligible for aid which, in France, is 5,000 euros for vehicles under 47,000 euros.

The same will happen to the BYD cars, which are coming to the market, or the Volvo EX30. At least, that will be the case until Volvo's electric SUV is manufactured in Belgium, because as we said, the carbon footprint will fall drastically.

And this same thing happens to Tesla. Your entry-level Tesla Model Y will continue to be subsidized because it is manufactured in Berlin. The most powerful versions, which arrive from China, could not be so if, in the future, they were positioned below the cut-off of 47,000 euros. The Tesla Model 3, another of the electric bestsellers in the country, also falls and will no longer be subsidized.

The same thing happens to the Dacia Spring, another of the best-selling models, and to the Polestar 2, which like most of Volvo's electric models comes from China. Smart #1 and Smart #3 are also affected. Other manufacturers such as Volkswagen, which manufactures its electric models in the local market where it will sell them, does not see its offer reduced.

