In India, the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party), the conservative and nationalist party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, won in three of the four states in which they voted to renew their respective legislative assemblies in November. The BJP won in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, while the Indian National Congress, the main opposition party, won in Telangana.

For the BJP it is a very important result, particularly in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, which are two very populous states (they have a total of more than 140 million inhabitants): in the first the BJP already governed, while the second was led by the Indian National Congress .

Even Chhattisgarh, which is a less populous state (25 million inhabitants), was already governed by the BJP, unlike Telangana (35 million inhabitants), where the local centrist Bharat Rashtra Samithi party was at the head of the government. For the BJP it is a notable result also in view of the next national elections, which will take place between April and May, and in which Modi will try to obtain his third consecutive mandate as prime minister.