In Honda the focus is on Marc Marquez: “He will win with Ducati”

Honda team manager Alberto Puig in an interview with Marca dedicated one more thought to Marc Marquez, for 11 years the symbolic man of the golden wing in MotoGP: “His farewell was really sad. He was with us many years winning a lot.”

“Then there were many years of tension and pain, the accident and the injury… We must remember what was achieved with him and his contribution to Honda, what we learned from him, and the human relationships that I myself had with him. It was wonderful.”

Puig says he is certain that Marc Marquez will do well in Ducati: “It's clear that he can win the title with Ducati”.

Honda's objectives for 2024: “Honda's intention, to date, is to improve the bike. We must return to having a competitive bike, as we had years ago. This is the number one point, the most important thing. Then, logically, develop the bike over the winter and race in 2024 and see what bike we have and what our riders can do with that bike. And, from mid-season onwards, really see where we are. That's all I can say now.”