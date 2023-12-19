The Dutch are second in the Eredivisie table and have lost all their return matches in the Champions League group

Francesco Calvi

December 18th – 2.14pm – MILAN

From Tirana to the Europa League, for the second time in a row. This year too, José Mourinho's Roma will have to deal with the Dutch side Feyenoord. After having challenged Lazio in the Champions League, Arne Slot's men are preparing a new trip to the capital. The precedents smile on Pellegrini and his teammates, who triumphed first in the 2021/2022 Conference final and then in the EL quarterfinals (1-0 defeat in Rotterdam, then 4-1 success in Italy) last April.

the journey here

—

In Holland, with Ajax protagonist of a horror start, PSV dominates the championship… with full points. Feyenoord, the reigning champions, are not at those levels, but they have their say at home too: 38 points in 16 matches (10 less than PSV), second place in the standings and +34 goal difference. In the Champions League they were in the same group as Lazio. After an excellent start with two victories (against Celtic and Lazio) in the first three outings, however, they lost all the return matches, slipping to third place in the standings.

the coach

—

Arne Slot, former midfielder of Zwolle, NAC Breda and Sparta Rotterdam, became head coach of AZ in 2019 after some experiences as assistant. Sacked because he had had contacts with Feyenoord, ten days later he reached an agreement with the club of Rotterdam. From there it was a continuous crescendo: third place and the Conference final at the first attempt, then the EL quarter-finals and the championship won in 2023. In September he made his debut in the Champions League. “Mourinho told me that I shouldn't just watch Napoli and City, but also the Giallorossi – he declared after the match last April -. Maybe he's right, because his boys have shown great character.”

the star

—

Santiago Gimenez, son of art, born in 2001, his father – an Argentine midfielder – stopped playing just four years ago. He grew up in Mexico, in Cruz Azul, and since 2022 he has been scoring goals with Slot's team. A modern centre-forward, good at playing both near and far from goal, this year he has already hit 20 goals in just 21 appearances. Of these, two reached the Champions League… against Sarri's Lazio.

how he plays

—

Bijlow; Geertruida, Trauner, Hancko, Hartmann; Zerrouki, Stengs, Wieffer; Minteh, Gimenez, Paixao.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED