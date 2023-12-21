Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embaló appointed Rui Duarte de Barros as the new prime minister on Wednesday. De Barros was interim prime minister from 2012 to 2014 and will replace Geraldo Martins, who was initially removed on December 1 after violent clashes between two army factions in Bissau, the capital. According to Embaló it was an attempted coup. Martins had been appointed prime minister again on December 12, but was removed a second time by Embaló on Wednesday. The president also dissolved parliament on December 4, a move the opposition says is unconstitutional.

Guinea-Bissau is a country with 1.6 million inhabitants that borders Senegal and Guinea. It was a colony of Portugal until 1974 and is a semi-presidential republic. Embaló had already dissolved parliament in May 2022, a few months after the February coup attempt in which six people died; two have died in recent clashes.

Embaló, a former army general, had won the presidential election in 2019. Despite challenges from the opposition and the Supreme Court, he had formed a government with the support of the army. Since 1974, the year of its independence, Guinea-Bissau has had four coups d'état and several attempts to carry out others.