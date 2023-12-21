In the city of Grosseto, a free course was organized to prepare road users to deal with roundabouts correctly

December 22, 2023

Grosseto is a city where the roundabouts are the protagoniststhere are truly all types: small, large, with multiple lanes… But although the roundabout is an element fundamental to improve traffic flows – and even safety – many times over many people forget the rules of the Highway Code “burning” a right of way or perhaps stopping when you have the green light.

Many citizens have complained about the situation in Grosseto: “The people of Grosseto must learn that they use arrows to turn, almost no one respects the rules of roundabouts!” some exclaim. “The people of Grosseto have kept in mind that whoever is on the main road has the right of way.” Even a young motorcyclist was a victim of the situation: “My son was hit while he was on his motorbike because someone didn't respect the right of way at the roundabout” declared a citizen in an interview with Tirreno.

The new Highway Code is coming: here's when it could come into force according to Minister Salvini

The driving school initiative



With the aim of addressing some uncertainties about roundabouts, Corrado Festelliowner of the Special driving school, organized a free course which took place last Saturday at his driving school, with the participation of dozens of people both physically present and connected online. The topic seems to be of great interest.

Among the guests the mayor Antonfrancesco Vivarelli Colonna and the president of the city council, Fausto Turbanti. Before the event, Festelli stated that he consulted with other instructors and experts to obtain the most comprehensive answers possible and underlined that there is no specific article in the Highway Code regarding roundabouts, but there are opinions from the ministry that clarify some aspects, highlighting that the main challenge lies in the application of these indications.

How do you tackle roundabouts?



So let's get to the point, Festelli immediately clarifies that Priority at roundabouts belongs to the person using themto those who circulate within the ring, as long as there is signage. He explained that in the absence of indications to give precedence (for the people of Grosseto as in the roundabout in Via della Repubblica) the precedence is on the right, causing some expressions of surprise among the public. A question from the public led to confirmation that, in the absence of signs, it is necessary to stop if you are going along the roundabout, citing experiences from the nineties, when the roundabout in via Mozambico – also in Grosseto – also worked in a similar way. Now, however, those who are already in the roundabout ring have priority.

Next, Festelli explained the correct positions to maintain when entering and exiting roundabouts, underlining the importance of using the right arrow when you intend to leave the roundabout. He specified that the indication of the arrow to the left to signal the intention not to exit at the first entrance it is not mandatorybut it is allowed to change lanes in a roundabout only if this does not interfere with other vehicles present in the lane from which you want to enter.

In your opinion, should schools in other cities also offer this type of course? Would it improve road safety?