Four people were arrested on Thursday in Germany and the Netherlands suspected of being affiliated with the radical Palestinian group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip and was behind the ferocious attack on Israel on October 7. According to German authorities, the arrested people were planning to attack various places connected to the Jewish religion in several European cities.

According to the first available information, three of the people suspected of being linked to Hamas were arrested in Germany and have Lebanese and Egyptian origins. Another man was arrested in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, in an operation coordinated by German police.

Three more people have been arrested in Denmark, suspected of being involved in terrorist activities. The director of the Danish intelligence agency, Flemming Drejer, said that the investigations made it possible to trace “a network of people who were preparing a terrorist attack”, while the country's Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, said that “the The situation is very serious.” It is currently unclear whether the arrests in Germany and Denmark are linked.