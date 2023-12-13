In Germany, 27 people were accused of belonging to a terrorist organization and having prepared “acts of treason”, i.e. a coup d’état, with the aim of overthrowing the country’s democratic order. They were all linked to the Reichsbürger movement – “citizens of the Reich”, a group of nostalgics that includes monarchists, right-wing extremists and anti-Semites – and many of them were arrested in December 2022 in an operation that attracted a lot of media attention . Some of them are also accused of violating the law on possession of weapons.

The courts of Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Munich will deal with the case in separate hearings. All accused persons are in pre-trial detention. Among them are Birgit Malsack-Winkemann, a judge from Berlin who in the last legislature was a deputy of the far-right party AfD (Alternative für Deutschland) and Prince Heinrich XIII of Reuss, descendant of an ancient German noble house. Noble titles were eliminated in Germany after World War I, and Heinrich XIII actually worked as a real estate agent. Among the accused there is also a woman of Russian citizenship.

According to the German authorities, in the plan of the alleged coup plotters Heinrich XIII was supposed to become the new head of state. Malsack-Winkemann instead should have used his knowledge of the parliament’s structures to allow members of the organization access to them. According to the charges, the plan for the coup called for an armed group to take control of parliament, while a system of 286 armed cells would impose the coup plotters’ authority across Germany.

The group was connected to the Reichsbürger movement, according to which modern Germany, the one born after the Second World War, was not a true sovereign state but a commercial company created by international potentates. For this reason, all German citizens would be stateless and would have to reunite under a new empire (Reich) which would have to be brought back to the borders of the German empire of the beginning of the twentieth century. The theory, born in the 1980s, has become widespread again and has strengthened in recent years.

– Read also: Who are the alleged coup plotters who wanted to overthrow the German government