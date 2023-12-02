loading…

The Al Touba Mosque in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip remains of its minaret after being bombarded by Israel. The muezzin still calls the call to prayer over the ruins of the mosque. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Balanced on a steep slab of cracked concrete with bent metal rods jutting out and the remains of the dome tilted at a 45-degree angle behind him, a muezzin calls out the call to prayer from atop a bombed-out mosque Israel in the southern Gaza Strip.

The minaret, where the muezzin usually stands, is still upright but looks precarious, with chunks missing from the ledge at the top and its base resting on the ruins of the Al Touba Mosque in Khan Younis.

The mosque is one of many mosques in Gaza that were hit by Israeli attacks in the war against Hamas. Israel accuses the Islamist group of using the mosque to hide tunnels, missile and rocket launch sites and other infrastructure.

Hamas denies this and accuses Israel of targeting places of worship including mosques and churches and making false accusations aimed at justifying the massacre of civilians.

Drone footage from three mosques in Khan Younis, filmed by Reuters on Wednesday, the sixth day of a ceasefire that has been extended by another day, showed the extent of the damage to religious buildings.

In Al Touba, the dome that once towered over the multi-story mosque has completely disappeared. The only part still recognizable is its circular base, tilted sideways above the collapsed roof where the muezzin stood.

At the Al Ansari Mosque in another part of the city, piles of dusty prayer mats lay in a mess inside a room filled with cement that had been crushed into gravel. Tiles with Arabic script and twisted iron railings are visible in the gaps between the collapsed ceilings and sloping walls.

Both mosques are located in densely built areas, and are close to buildings that look like apartment blocks.

At the third mosque, Al Ameen Mohammed, part of the yellow dome was still there, but there was extensive damage to the top. The structure is also tilting at a steep angle because one side of the building beneath it collapsed.

Next to the mosque there is an open stretch of sand where tents have been set up for the refugees. Beyond are apartment blocks and the Mediterranean Sea.

The war was sparked by Hamas militants who rampaged through southern Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people and taking 240 people of all ages hostage, according to Israel.

Vowing to destroy Hamas in response, Israel launched a military offensive on the densely populated Gaza Strip that has killed more than 15,000 people, 40% of whom are children, according to Palestinian health officials. Another 6,500 are missing, many feared still buried under rubble.

Two-thirds of Gaza’s residents have fled, most taking refuge in Khan Younis and other southern areas after Israel ordered a complete evacuation of the northern part of the small coastal strip. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres described conditions in Gaza as an extraordinary humanitarian disaster.

(but)