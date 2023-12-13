Suara.com – After accompanying presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo in the first debate for the 2024 presidential election, Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs and vice presidential candidate number 3 Mahfud MD immediately toured a number of points in Banten Province, Wednesday (13/13/2023). One of them attended the National Seminar at Faletehan University, Cilegon, Serang, Banten.

Present on this occasion were PDI Perjuangan politician Rano Karno, Chancellor of Faletehan University Prof Andiko Nugraha Kusuma, and a number of academics.

While in front of hundreds of students, Mahfud talked about the challenges towards a Golden Indonesia 2045 from a political and legal perspective.

He said, Indonesia Gold 2045 is expected to be an independent, united, sovereign country, and in it just and prosperous.

“Now we are independent. However, our independence is still held hostage by world political and geopolitical behavior,” said Mahfud.

In the future, he said, Indonesia must be able to determine its position on the world stage. In 2045, Indonesia must have no poor people, no unemployment, all high school graduates will go to college, and by 2045 Indonesia will be the fourth largest country in the world. After China, India, America.

The prerequisites for this, continued Mahfud, are democracy and good law. Democracy is characterized by periodic elections. Elections provide an opportunity for the people to judge and convict their leaders.

During the New Order era, the principles of elections were direct, general, free and secret. However, in the New Order era, this principle was just a formality. Currently, elections carry the principles of direct, general, free and secret, plus honest and fair.

“The New Order elections were unfair. A year before the elections there could already be results. In the past there was always intimidation. Repression and repression. Artists were terrorized and discouraged,” he said.

In this era of reform, he said, there are already fairer election legal instruments. Organizers such as the General Election, KPU, Bawaslu, are now independently chosen by the DPR.

“So, if there is cheating, more of it is done by contestants. Yes, there are still people who are not good contestants, who are not contestants, who participate in the reception,” he said.

The second is law enforcement. During the New Order era, the practice of corruption, collusion and nepotism (KKN) was very mushrooming. For this reason, this practice was corrected by reform.

“So every time there are symptoms of KKN appearing, it must be fought. So that we don't return to the New Order. If natural resources are managed well, corruption will be eradicated. A Golden Indonesia will be realized,” he said.

We are reminded that Indonesia could disintegrate if law and justice are not upheld. If the state is acting unfairly, then the potential for dissolution will be even greater.

“An unjust state means disorientation. If it is left untreated, distrust or distrust will emerge. Then disobedience or disobedience will emerge. And then disintegration can occur,” he stressed.

“The spirit of Fatahillah is the spirit of fighting arbitrariness, colonialism and injustice. Faletehan University students must continue to speak out for law enforcement and justice,” he said enthusiastically.

Students as citizens, Mahfud recalled, have the right to vote in an election process that is dignified, open, honest and fair.

“You can vote for anyone. But the important thing is, voting is not under threat. The campus must continue to voice the right elections. Elections are not about choosing enemies, but choosing friends to lead. And those who are elected must be supported,” he said.

Chancellor Andiko was proud that Faletehan University was attended by the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs. Students are asked to emulate a figure who is firm, honest, with a long track record who has never had any defects.

“God willing, Indonesia can achieve gold in 2045. Moreover, if the person guiding it is a figure with integrity like Mr. Mahfud. To students, use Prof. Mahfud's instructions as a provision for the future,” he said.

After this seminar, Mahfud attended a dialogue with Banten community leaders at the Ganjar Mahfud Winning House, Warunggunung Village, Lebak, Banten. Next was a national dialogue and oration with ulama throughout Banten, at the Roudlotul Ulum Islamic Boarding School, Cidahu, Cidasari Pandeglang Banten with Abuya Muhtadi.