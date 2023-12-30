Loading player

In France there is an ongoing rather controversial debate on whether the government should promote the so-called Dry January (in French “défi de janvier”, January challenge), i.e. abstinence from alcoholic beverages of any kind for the whole month of January, after the typical excesses of the holiday period. Dry January is an initiative of English origin, which has progressively become more and more popular in various countries, whose health benefits are generally positive in the short and medium term, but still unclear regarding the influence on long-term habits.

The debate arose mainly from a letter sent to the French Ministry of Health by a group of over 40 academics and doctors dealing with addictions: in the letter the authors accuse the government of not doing enough to promote campaigns on the risks of alcohol for health and indeed to hinder them, and invites him to promote Dry January to give a “strong signal” for the promotion of public health.

France is one of the main wine-consuming countries in the world, with a wine industry worth around 15 billion and in which it is estimated that around half a million people work: the défi de janvier initiative, introduced in the country three years ago , is cyclically at the center of debates. Those who oppose it are above all wine production companies, which in France are considered very politically influential, but also those who argue that the initiative puts a product, wine, considered a symbol of local identity and culture, in a bad light.

France is then governed by a president, Emmanuel Macron, who on many occasions has said that he loves alcohol and in particular wine. He said he drinks it every day, at lunch and dinner, and believes that a dinner without wine is “a little sad.” A few months ago he had received numerous criticisms after a video shot in a rugby changing room, among dozens of players who had just won a match, in which Macron demonstrated that he could drink an entire bottle of beer in 17 seconds.





In their letter to the French Ministry of Health, the authors accused the government of underestimating the health risks of alcohol and of refusing to take a responsible and resolute position on the matter. According to some, the letter also implicitly refers to the recent cancellation of some campaigns on alcohol consumption, for which the French government had already received criticism.

One of the most recent occasions was last September, when the government decided at the last minute not to launch a campaign to limit alcohol consumption during the Rugby World Cup, according to some non-governmental organizations following pressure from lobbyists of the French wine industries. Macron, specifically, has also been accused on other occasions of favoring the interests of wine producers to the detriment of the health of consumers.

Dry January was born 10 years ago in the United Kingdom, a country where alcohol consumption is higher than that of other European countries, and has spread to other countries in the following years. In the last three years its popularity has grown, both in France and elsewhere. Even in Italy, especially among young people, Dry January has entered the conversations and resolutions of many at the beginning of the year.

Studies have been carried out on the health benefits of this initiative which have led to different outcomes. There is of course various scientific evidence on the fact that staying sober for a certain period has positive effects on one's health and lifestyle, but it is not clear to what extent this type of suspension can be reflected in lasting and long-term benefits in the case of people whose consumption habitual is excessive, problematic or pathological. It is a topic that particularly concerns countries with high rates of alcoholism: less so those in which those rates are lower, such as Italy and others in Southern Europe, also as a consequence of a different evolution of the functions and socio-cultural values ​​of drinking .