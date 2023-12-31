Suara.com – Emma Raducanu is excited to start the new season which will begin at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, with her first match in more than eight months taking place on Tuesday (2/1/2024).

“I feel reborn. I feel ready, I feel happy, I feel excited,” said Raducanu, as broadcast on the official WTA website, Sunday as published by Antara.

“Overall, I feel very positive and more relaxed. I think for the two years after the US Open, I felt a heavier weight on my shoulders, but now I feel really fresh,” he added.

Raducanu won the 2021 US Open from the qualifying round when he was only 18 years old. She had played just six matches at WTA Tour level and was ranked 150th when entering the qualifying draw.

The Toronto-born Briton won 10 matches at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center and all in straight sets.

Playing deftly and very aggressively, he became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam singles title in the Open era.

This victory immediately made Raducanu a very marketable young star. He signed contracts with high-end brands worth millions and his Instagram followers soared past two million.

However, since winning the US Open title, he has never won another tournament, in fact his win-loss record is 24-27.

After undergoing three operations on his right ankle and two wrists, and missing eight months, he entered the new season ranked 298th. Her last appearance on the court was a 6-2, 6-1 loss to Jelena Ostapenko in Stuttgart, April.

Raducanu admits there are times when he sometimes wishes he hadn't won the big title.

“I wear casts, braces on my hands and feet,” Raducanu said.

“It was really hard to do anything. Once I was able to start training and playing tennis again, it felt really good to sweat. Having free time made me appreciate playing tennis and moving my body more,” he said.

Raducanu underwent a rapid recovery.

“I was going full-time, and then I hit a few bumps in my recovery journey. I'm going for it. Physically I feel good. I'm doing a lot of work in the gym. I really trust my body right now,” said the 21-year-old.

In Auckland, Raducanu received a wildcard in the 32-player draw and will face qualifiers in the first round.

Her opponent in the second round will be the winner of the first round match between second seed Elina Svitolina and former number one Caroline Wozniacki. They are two mothers who returned to tour last year. Not to forget the top seed is world number three Coco Gauff.

“I can't wait to play in the tournament and experience that again,” said Raducanu.

Ahead of the first Grand Slam of the season, Raducanu had to fight his way through qualifying to get a chance to play at the Australian Open.