On Sunday Catherine Colonna, the French Foreign Minister, visited Israel and during a press conference with her Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen called for a “lasting truce” in the war in the Gaza Strip, which would lead to a ” humanitarian ceasefire.” It is the first time that the representative of the government of one of the main European Union countries asks – while she is in Israel, moreover – for a permanent interruption of the fighting:

I came here to remind you of the importance of a new humanitarian truce, a lasting truce, a truce that truly allows us to reach a new humanitarian ceasefire from now on.

The reference to an “immediate and lasting truce” is also present in the official statement made public by the French Foreign Ministry.

During his press conference, Colonna however recalled that France is close to the people of Israel and reiterated Israel's right to defend itself after the attack against civilians on 7 October. But he also added that during the war “too many civilians were killed” and that Israel's defense must take place within the limits of international humanitarian law. Israeli Minister Eli Cohen responded that a truce at this time would be “a reward for the terrorism” of Hamas.

Colonna's statements are the clearest made so far by the representative of a large European country (although in recent weeks the leaders of slightly less influential countries such as Ireland, Spain and Belgium had also called for a ceasefire). They are also particularly notable because only a day earlier, on Saturday, the foreign ministers of the United Kingdom and Germany, David Cameron and Annalena Baerbock, had also spoken openly about a ceasefire, albeit under certain conditions.

On Saturday evening Cameron and Baerbock published an opinion article in the Sunday Times (the Sunday version of the British Times newspaper) in which they said they supported “a ceasefire, but only if it is sustainable”. Unlike Colonna, Cameron and Baerbock did not ask for an immediate halt to the fighting, but to reach the conditions as soon as possible for there to be a “sustainable peace”.

The two, however, said they supported “humanitarian truces”, that is, a suspension of fighting to get aid and food to the civilian population, and they also said that “too many civilians have been killed” and that “the Israeli government should do more to distinguish between terrorists and civilians, and ensure that its military campaign is aimed against Hamas leaders and militants.”

The formulas used by Cameron and Baerbock are less strong than those of Colonna, but are still notable especially for two countries such as the United Kingdom and Germany, which are among the strongest supporters of Israel at the moment, together with the United States.

However, all this does not mean that some of Europe's most important countries will begin to actively pressure Israel to stop fighting in the Gaza Strip. Indeed, on Sunday, the deputy prime minister of the United Kingdom, Oliver Dowden, specified that for the ceasefire to be “sustainable”, as written in Cameron and Baerbock's article, it is necessary to “remove the threat of Hamas”.

At the same time, however, these declarations show how even for countries that support Israel the duration of the war, and the enormous suffering imposed on civilians in the Gaza Strip, are becoming a political as well as a humanitarian problem, and are a symptom of a certain haste in get it finished as quickly as possible.

