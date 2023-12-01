loading…

In tension with China, the Philippines is building a monitoring station in the South China Sea. Photo/Illustration

MANILA – Filipina said it was building a coast guard station on the largest island it controls South China Sea (LCS) which is in dispute. This was done to increase monitoring of Chinese ships that assert Beijing’s claims in these waters.

Philippine National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano made the announcement during a visit to Manila-controlled Thitu Island, which is part of the contested Spratly Islands.

“The coast guard station will be equipped with advanced systems, including radar, satellite communications, coastal cameras and ship traffic management,” explained Ano as quoted by Channel News Asia, Friday (1/12/2023).

The station has been built and is expected to be operational early next year.

“This system will greatly enhance the PCG’s ability to monitor the movements of Chinese maritime forces, other countries that may come here, and also our public ships and aircraft,” Ano said, referring to the Philippine Coast Guard.

Ano explained that real-time data collection would impact the behavior of those making claims, especially Chinese citizens, hailing it as a “game changer”.

On that occasion, Ano accused the Chinese coast guard and other vessels of engaging in “illegal” and “aggressive” behavior towards Filipino fishermen and patrol boats.

“It was pure oppression,” said Ano.

“We will not waver, we will remain firm in our stance. We will not be deterred by any force that tries to oppress and defeat us.”