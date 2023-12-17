In Chile, voters vote again on questions related to the Constitution on Sunday. It is the fourth time this has happened in the last four years: this time it is a referendum, with compulsory voting, on the second proposal for a new Constitution, which should replace the one wanted in 1980 by the right-wing dictator Augusto Pinochet.

The process began after the large social protests of 2019, which had among their main demands the writing of a new Constitution. In 2022, a first referendum rejected with 62 percent of the votes a draft Constitution considered very left-wing. The text was rewritten again by a new commission, and now the country finds itself voting for a decidedly right-wing one. Polls indicate that this version should also be rejected: left-wing president Gabriel Boric and other government officials have already made it clear that there will not be a third attempt.

The Constitution on which the Chileans will express their opinion was approved by a constituent assembly of 51 members, elected in May 2023: the far right and the conservatives won, who until then had always opposed a rewriting of the Constitution. The text approved in November therefore takes up many of the social and economic principles of the already existing Constitution, introducing changes in an even more conservative and liberal sense. The parties that support Boric's government have told their voters to vote against the new Constitution, the right-wing oppositions are in favor of Yes.

For Chile, the reform of the Constitution has been a central political issue for years now: the center-left has long had among its priorities the replacement of the Constitution desired more than forty years ago by Pinochet, which despite dozens of amendments made over the years has still a decidedly conservative system. His reform was also one of the main demands of the enormous social protests of 2019, which began due to the high cost of living but which soon affected the entire Chilean political and social system, considered unequal and unjust.

From those protests, which gained the favor of a large part of the population, a new young and left-wing ruling class was born, which led to the election in 2021 of Gabriel Boric, the youngest president in the history of the country and the most left-wing in over fifty years. In 2020, Chileans voted in a referendum to replace the Constitution, in 2021 they elected the Constitutional Convention, a body responsible for writing a new text made up of 155 people, half of whom were women. In 2022 the text was publicly presented to the population: it was one of the most progressive and feminist Constitutions in the world. It was decisively rejected, with 62 percent of votes against, because it was considered too identitarian and ambitious, as well as potentially problematic.

At that point, President Boric restarted the process of drafting a completely new text: it would be written by a commission of experts proposed by parliament and then amended by an elected Constitutional Council, the one with 51 members. The outcome of the elections led to a majority strongly shifted towards conservative positions. The 23 representatives of the far-right Republican Party and the 11 of the traditional right-wing Chile Vamos proceeded to modify the Constitution written by the experts on their own, without seeking an agreement or mediation with the 17 representatives of the center-left. We have therefore moved from a rather balanced text to a much more conservative one.

The final text, the result of eight months of amendments, is considered by a large part of Chilean public opinion to be problematic, from various points of view, and certainly does not go in the direction indicated by the protests with which the process of revising the Constitution began.

The Constitution rejected in 2022 defined Chile as a “plural state”, with the aim of guaranteeing the rights of the Mapuche populations and resolving the conflict that has been ongoing for some time in the southern regions. In the new text, however, there is no reference to indigenous populations.

The text is also considered to be detrimental to women's rights: not only are there no indications inspired by the search for greater gender equality, but some articles may lead to the cancellation of the already reduced right to abortion. The new Constitution says that “the law protects the life of the unborn child”, as well as expanding the possibilities for conscientious objection on religious grounds. Abortion in Chile was legal from 1930 to 1989, when it was banned completely, without exceptions. Since 2017, during the presidency of Michelle Bachelet, it has been legalized in three specific situations: when the mother's life is at risk, when the fetus cannot survive and in cases of rape. According to feminist associations, the new Constitution, if approved, could lead to the cancellation of these possibilities too.

The proposed new Constitution also provides for a reduction in social services provided by the state, restrictions on the right to strike, a centralization of powers on the president and the creation of twenty new government bodies, designed to balance the powers of the existing ones, but which according to critics will lead to more bureaucracy. Another article will make it easier to expel migrants who entered the country illegally: there are several hundred thousand Venezuelans in this condition who arrived since 2017.

At an economic level, the new Constitution would confirm the approach that delegates important parts of basic services, such as health and education, and a large part of the pension system to the private sector. Overcoming the distortions caused by this system, implemented during the years of the dictatorship, was one of the demands of the 2019 protests.

Around three million Chileans (the total population is 19 million) are totally dependent on a system of private health insurance, which over the last twenty years has been at the center of controversies and legal disputes linked to a unilateral increase in prices. and to discrimination that especially affects women of childbearing age, the elderly and the chronically ill. The complete equalization of public and private schools, which receive equal subsidies for each individual pupil (with the difference that private ones ask families for additional money), has led to a great disparity in school levels, and in general to a worsening of public schools .

The pension system created in the 1980s is completely private. Workers pay a tenth of their salary into one of seven private pension funds (the employer does not cooperate) and when they reach retirement age they receive an annuity proportional to the amounts paid. 72 percent of pensions are below the minimum wage, and 25 percent are below the poverty line.

The text of the Constitution promoted by the right, in addition to not changing the status quo, makes it “constitutional”, according to critics, complicating a parliamentary modification in the future: the implementation of a mixed pension system was one of the points of the Boric government, which will be in office until 2025.

A possible approval of the Constitution would be a resounding defeat for the president, but the probable new victory of the “no” will still put an end to a constitutional process that lasted four years and which will have led to nothing. The Constitution desired by Pinochet will remain in force and the failure of the work to replace it would constitute, first and foremost, confirmation of the extreme polarization of Chilean politics. Radicalization and total opposition also involve the historical judgment of 17 years of dictatorship and risk blocking any attempt at reform in the country. Local elections are scheduled for October 2024, a year after the parliamentary and presidential ones: the risk of a perpetual electoral campaign is real, even after the end of the consultations regarding the Constitution.

