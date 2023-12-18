In Chile the majority of voters voted against the proposal to create a new Constitution, to replace the one wanted in 1980 by the right-wing dictator Augusto Pinochet. In the referendum that took place on Sunday, with compulsory voting, 55.76 percent voted against the proposal, while only 44.24 percent were in favor.

It is the second time in two years that Chilean voters have rejected the adoption of a new Constitution to change the one drawn up during Pinochet's military dictatorship. In September 2022, a first referendum rejected with 62 percent of the votes a draft Constitution considered very left-wing and strongly supported by President Gabriel Boric, of the left-wing Convergencia Social party. After the rejection, the text was rewritten by the Constitutional Council, made up of 50 members elected in May this year and controlled by representatives of right-wing and far-right parties.

The text, approved in November, incorporated many of the social and economic principles of the already existing Constitution, introducing changes in an even more conservative and liberal sense. The parties supporting Boric's government had told their voters to vote against the new Constitution, while the right-wing oppositions were in favor of Yes.

The rejection of the new Constitution was widely predicted by the polls. The Constitution wanted by Pinochet will remain in force and the failure of the work to replace it confirms the extreme polarization of Chilean politics. “The country has become polarized, divided,” Boric said during a televised speech after the results were announced, and added that his government will not seek a third attempt to change the Constitution. “What citizens ask for is a better capacity for dialogue, consensus, but above all action”, said Boric, specifying that between now and the parliamentary and presidential elections in 2025 he will dedicate himself above all to trying to introduce reforms regarding pensions and of tax.

The process for the referendum began after the enormous social protests of 2019, which began due to the high cost of living but which soon affected the entire Chilean political and social system, considered unequal and unjust. For Chile, the reform of the Constitution has been a central political issue for years now: the center-left has long had among its priorities the replacement of the Constitution desired more than forty years ago by Pinochet, which despite dozens of amendments made over the years has still a decidedly conservative system.

From the protests of 2019, which won the favor of a large part of the population, a new young and left-wing ruling class was born, which led to the election in 2021 of Boric, the youngest president in the history of the country and the most left-wing one for over fifty years. In 2020, Chileans held a referendum to replace the Constitution and in 2021 they elected the Constitutional Convention, a body responsible for writing a new text made up of 155 people, half of whom were women. In 2022 the text was publicly presented to the population: it was one of the most progressive and feminist Constitutions in the world. However, it was rejected, with 62 percent of votes against, because it was considered too identitarian and ambitious, as well as potentially problematic.

At that point, President Boric restarted the process of drafting a completely new text: it would be written by a commission of experts proposed by parliament and then amended by an elected Constitutional Council, composed of 50 members. The outcome of the elections led to a majority strongly shifted towards conservative positions. The 23 representatives of the far-right Republican Party and the 11 of the traditional right-wing Chile Vamos proceeded to modify the Constitution written by the experts on their own, without seeking an agreement or mediation with the 17 representatives of the center-left. We have therefore moved from a rather balanced text to a much more conservative one.

The final text, the result of eight months of amendments, was considered by a large part of Chilean public opinion to be problematic, from various points of view: it did not include any reference to indigenous populations, as the first text did, and was also considered pejorative of rights for women (not only were there no indications inspired by the search for greater gender equality, but some articles could lead to the cancellation of the already reduced right to abortion).