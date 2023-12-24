In Beijing, the capital of China, in the last two weeks the temperature has never exceeded zero: according to Chinese state newspapers it had never happened, at least in the month of December, since meteorological data of this type have been recorded, i.e. since 1951 In Beijing it is quite cold in winter and it is not uncommon for temperatures to drop below zero for several days. The last two weeks, however, have been particularly cold, given that for 9 consecutive days the temperature remained below -10 °C.

It is not only in Beijing that it is colder than usual: for about two weeks temperatures have been recorded throughout China which are much lower than the seasonal average. A few days ago the national meteorological agency announced that the lowest temperatures ever recorded in the month of December were recorded in at least twenty monitoring stations (there are several hundred stations). In Hohhot, the capital of the autonomous region of Inner Mongolia, -29.1 °C was reached for the first time, while according to Reuters certain regions in the north-east of the country reached -40 °C.

While it is complex to link individual weather events to climate change, one of its most observed consequences is the increase in extreme events. The anomalous cold of these days, especially in the more northern regions, is also due to particularly cold air currents arriving from the Arctic area.

In mid-December, a press agency controlled by the central government wrote that President Xi Jinping had asked local authorities to prepare for an exceptionally cold period. At the moment there does not appear to have been any significant damage or particularly problematic situations, even though in China newspapers are very strictly controlled by the government and the most embarrassing or unwelcome news is often censored.

In Beijing a few days ago the heating pipes broke in the central district of Dongcheng: according to state media, they were quickly repaired without consequences for the inhabitants.