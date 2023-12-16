There was a time when Mars, a desert planet today, had seas, oceans, and an atmosphere noticeably denser than today. Until now we suspected that solar winds had something to do with this change, but now we are clearer about what could have happened.

Vacuum shock. The MAVEN probe of the American space agency, NASA, has detected a strange phenomenon on Mars, a collision of solar winds of a unique nature. This was produced by the union of two solar wind waves. A team of experts believes that a crash like this could have caused the virtual disappearance of the Martian atmosphere.

History of a desert. Over years of exploring Mars we have been refining our knowledge of the red planet. Among everything we have learned, perhaps what stands out the most is that our neighbor told us about geological eras ago, with seas and oceans on its surface.

All that remains of those seas and oceans is geological traces: canyons and deltas can be found in different parts of the planet. However, Mars today is a desert where only ice and rock can contain water.

Less radical than the disappearance of the Martian hydrosphere was that of a good part of its atmosphere. Today the Martian atmosphere consists of a thin layer where carbon dioxide reigns. Scientists believe that the Martian seas were once protected by a dense atmosphere similar to that of Earth. The question of what happened to her may have been resolved.

A Christmas story. The event detected by the MAVEN probe occurred on December 25, 2022. It was the solar wind ion analysis instrument, SWIA (Solar Wind Ion Analyzer), that noticed that something had changed in its environment.

Mars does not have a magnetosphere like Earth's (generated by its metallic core), but its ionosphere interacts with the solar wind generating an “induced magnetosphere” and with it a shock arc that protects the planet from these charged particles: electrons. and hydrogen ions.

MAVEN. The MAVEN probe simultaneously studies the Red Planet's ionosphere and the solar winds in its surroundings, orbiting in such a way that part of its orbit occurs within its radius and part of it occurs outside. The time in which the ship transits outside this field detects the solar winds arriving from our star, but the time it transits within its limits the ship is protected from these charged particles.

But a year ago the solar wind underwent an abrupt change: the density of the particles reaching Mars fell noticeably. The lower density exerted by the particles meant that the magnetosphere “swelled” and increased its radius and volume, protecting MAVEN's entire orbital path from solar winds. The probe's instruments had gone from detecting little solar wind to being completely protected from it.

This vacuum lasted for a couple of days, and by December 27, the magnetic field surrounding Mars recovered its usual volume and MAVEN's orbit once again alternated routes inside and outside the magnetosphere. The researchers presented their research this week at the American Geophysical Union Fall Meeting 2023.

Reconstruction of the facts. Those responsible for the mission knew what had happened since it was the second time that a NASA satellite observed this phenomenon. The previous time it did not happen on Mars but on Earth. It happened in 1999 and the person responsible for its detection was the ACE (Advanced Composition Explorer) probe.

These types of events are caused when a relatively slow-moving gust of solar wind is hit by a second, faster wave. The joint burst acquires great intensity but leaves behind a “hole”, a region empty of charged particles.

They left and didn't come back. By lowering the pressure exerted by these particles on the ionosphere and magnetosphere, they expand, but so can the atmosphere of a planet.

In the case of Mars, a planet with less mass, the movement away of the gas particles could have made it easier for them to stop being under a gravitational influence large enough to return later.

Image | NASA, Kel Elkins, Dan Gallagher