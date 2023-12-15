All of these bites are caused by females, who have proper mouth anatomy that their male counterparts lack.

But the matter was not always this way. Researchers said that they discovered the two oldest mosquito fossils ever known, which are of two males preserved in two pieces of amber dating back to 130 million years ago during the Cretaceous period, and they were found near the town of Hammana in Lebanon.

What surprised them was that they had long, piercing and sucking mouth parts, which we now only see in females.

“It was clearly a hematophagus,” said paleontologist Danny Azar of the Lebanese University and the Nanjing Institute of Geology and Paleontology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

“So this is a great discovery in the history of mosquito evolution,” added Azar, the lead author of the study published this week in the journal Current Biology.

The two fossilized mosquitoes, both from the same extinct species, are similar in size and appearance to modern mosquitoes, but the mouthparts they used to obtain blood are shorter compared to today's female mosquitoes.

Azar said: “Mosquitoes are among the most famous blood feeders of humans and most vertebrates on Earth, and they transmit a certain number of parasites and diseases to their hosts.”

He continued: “Only fertilized female mosquitoes suck blood, because they need proteins for their eggs to grow. Unfertilized males and females feed on some nectar from plants. Some males do not feed at all.”

Males of some flying insects, such as the tsetse fly, feed on blood, but this does not apply to modern-day mosquitoes.

“Finding this behavior in the Cretaceous period is a big surprise,” said paleontologist and study co-author Andre Niel of the National Museum of Natural History in Paris.

The researchers stated that they suspect that mosquitoes evolved from insects that do not consume blood. They hypothesize that the mouthparts that became suitable for sucking blood were originally used to puncture plants to access nutritious fluids.

Azar said that the discovery “means that the first mosquitoes were all blood-eaters, regardless of whether they were males or females, and the trait of swallowing blood was lost in males later, perhaps due to the appearance of flowering and contemporary plants to form Lebanese amber.”

Although these are the oldest fossils, mosquitoes likely originated millions of years ago, the researchers said.

They added that molecular evidence suggests that mosquitoes arose during the Jurassic Period, which extended from about 200 million to 145 million years ago.

There are more than 3,500 species of mosquitoes in the world, and these insects are found everywhere except Antarctica.

Some of them become vectors for malaria, yellow fever, Zika fever, dengue fever and other diseases.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 400,000 people die annually from malaria, most of them children under the age of five.

But on the other hand, mosquitoes help purify the water of ponds, lakes and rivers, Neil said.