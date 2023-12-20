Elon Musk You have started a path that you may regret in the future. After explicitly telling Disney CEO Bob Iger to “go to hell…” for removing advertising from X, now Tesla has decided to remove Disney+ from its cars.

Moving Elon Musk's personal disputes from X to Tesla is a very risky movebecause it can anger both customers, shareholders and investors, who have nothing to do with X.

It all started last November, when an investigation discovered that advertising from large companies such as Disney and others, appeared on X accounts that promoted hate, and on pornographic accounts.

This coincided with Musk's umpteenth controversy, who wrote a tweet on X supporting an anti-Semitic conspiracy account. Although it must be said that he later regretted it, acknowledging that “it was the stupidest thing I have ever done on the platform.”

Elon Musk contra Disney

As a result of both controversies, Companies as important as IBM, Apple, Warner or Disney itself, withdrew advertising from X. Elon accused them of wanting to sink the company and, as Techspot reports, appeared in a video interview in The New York Times, insulting the CEO of Disney and the rest of the advertisers: “Go fuck yourself. Hey Bob (Iger), if you're in the audience, that's how I feel.”

Now Elon Musk has taken a new leap into the void, by taking its dispute with Disney on X, to Tesla. For a few days now, numerous Tesla owners have seen the Disney+ app disappear from their infotainment screen:

Tesla itself has confirmed this, ensuring that has removed Disney+ from new cars, and from those who have never used it. Although he has not given any reason.

It's not a big disruption for Disney, its subscriber base is not Tesla drivers. But as has been seen on networks, It has angered some parents who claim that their children always watch Disney+ in the car.

It certainly hasn't pleased Tesla investors and shareholders either.which they see as a personal dispute of Elon Musk in with Tesla.

Elon Musk continues with his personal and ideological crusade, which is increasingly affecting the companies he runs. Moving your personal disputes from X to Teslamay cause you more problems than you anticipated.