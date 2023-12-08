loading…

In 3 days, the Al-Qassam Brigades destroyed 79 Israeli military vehicles. Photo/Illustration

GAZA TRACK – Military wing Hamas , Brigade Al-Qassam announced that its fighters had destroyed all or part of 79 military vehicles Israel in Gaza City over a 72 hour period.

“Our fighters had set a trap at the tunnel entrance in the Sheikh Radwan area, and as soon as Israeli troops advanced there, the tunnel was blown up. “As a result, members of the Israeli troops were killed and injured,” said the Al-Qassam Brigades in a statement on Telegram as quoted by Middle East Monitor, Friday (8/12/2023).

In a separate statement, the military group said resistance fighters succeeded in killing two soldiers in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, and two other soldiers, with locally made rifles in the northeastern city of Khan Younis.

“Our fighters clashed with an infantry unit consisting of six soldiers, killing and wounding them, and confiscated robots in their possession and targeted two tanks, east of the town of Khan Younis,” said the Al-Qassam Brigades.

Resistance fighters also targeted an infantry unit of 15 soldiers, killing and wounding many of them, east of the town of Khan Yuonis.

The fighters targeted military bulldozers, Merkava tanks and military excavators east of the city of Khan Yuonis and bombed groups of soldiers penetrating the northern and eastern axis of the city.

In the northern Gaza Valley, the Al-Qassam Brigades said they had targeted the Israeli command room in the southern axis of Gaza City with short-range 114mm rockets.

Israel has intensified its bombardment of the Gaza Strip since a temporary ceasefire ended on December 1.