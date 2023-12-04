The championship will have 22 GPs scheduled even if Kazakhstan and India still have asterisks (but there is a track ready to take over, just in case)

December 4, 2023

The drivers registered for the three classes in 2024 are 78, of these Italians I am 14, the majority in MotoGP (6), then Moto3 (5) and Moto2 (3). Italians are the 18% of the world championship drivers.

The Spaniardsthe other most represented nation, are in total 32 (10 in MotoGP, 13 in Moto2, 9 in Moto3). The Spanish are the 41%.

The pilots in total are 22. The Italians I am 6: Pecco Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi, Franco Morbidelli, Enea Bastianini, Fabio Di Giannantonio and Luca Marini.

The pilots in total are 30The Italians I am 3, that is: Celestino Vietti, Tony Arbolino and Dennis Foggia.

The Moto3 participants are 26. There are 5 Italians that is, Filippo Farioli, Nicola Carraro, Matteo Bertelle, Luca Lunetta and Stefano Nepa.

It will be the longest championship ever, 22 GPs.

The Indian GPscheduled for the weekend of September 22nd, is yet to be confirmed for stipulation of the contract between the owners of the circuit and Dorna.

The Kazakhstan GP (already skipped last year), scheduled for the weekend of June 16th, is yet to be confirmed for the stipulation of the contract between the owners of the circuit and Dorna and for thetrack approval.

Reserve track: and the Balaton Park Circuit in Hungary.

Provisional calendar 2024