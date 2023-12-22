Parmigiano Reggiano, investments of 20.8 million for the marketing and communication sector

The Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium has planned for 2024 a investment of 20.80 million of euros in strategies marketing and comunication, aiming to boost demand both nationally and internationally. This figure represents a budget reduction compared to 34 million euros invested in the previous year. The main focus will be on the acquisition of advertising spaces on various media and on strengthening collaborations with distributors and importers.

In parallel, the Marketing Office is going through a restructuring phase, culminating in conclusion of collaborative relationships with the Director of Marketing, Communication and Commercial Development Carlo Manginiin office for the last five years, and with the Market Development Manager, Marcello Turini. Therefore the appointment of a new Marketing Director is pending. This information was made known during the General Assembly of the Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium Members, where a budget estimate of 40.75 million euros, down from the 56.5 million originally forecast.

The Consortium, which will celebrate the 90th anniversary of its foundation in 2024, has chosen Different as its new creative agency this year. The Assembly also highlighted a increase in sales of Parmigiano Reggiano in the period January-November 2023 by 8.0% compared to the previous year, with growth both in the Italian market (+10.2%) and abroad (+5.6%). Such a positive trend could influence an increase in prices in the next year, underlining the need to define a regulatory strategy for the three-year period 2026-2028.

“2024 will be another year of great challenges“, declared Nicola Bertinelli, president of the Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium. “In 2023 the dairies began to place the highest production of the PDO on the market, that of 2021, 4.1 million wheels, in a context linked to macroeconomic uncertainties caused by international conflicts, high energy prices, the increase in the cost of raw materials and growing inflation which reduces the purchasing power of families. Falling market prices and declines on international markets, especially in North America, have forced us to focus on new strategies. The main objective for 2024 is to rebalance the market.”

“We are going through a time of strong change, in which the inevitable revolutions of the future are clearly outlined: the theme of sustainability; the management of production costs in a scenario of global uncertainty; protection in the global dimension of markets and free trade agreements; new consumer sensitivities. These aspects, central to the future of the PDO and of the companies in the supply chain, will manifest themselves in areas that will have to be governed or supervised by the Consortium, born 90 years ago precisely on the principle of the power of collective action compared to that of individuals. A big thank you goes to the dairies, the breeders, and all the people who work with passion in our supply chain, because together we have resisted difficult years and together we will face the challenges that characterize the future of Parmigiano Reggiano“, concluded Bertinelli.

