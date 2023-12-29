The climate crisis is advancing at a rapid pace: in 2023 Italy had to face 378 extreme weather events, with +22% compared to 2022, 31 victims and damage amounting to billions of euros. This was revealed by a new report from the Legambiente City Climate Observatory, created together with the Unipol Group, which highlights how floods, landslides, storm surges, hailstorms but also exceptional temperatures are on the increase with the freezing point in the Alps reaching an altitude of 5,328 metres.

Among the most dramatic cases of 2023 for Italy are the two floods which shocked theEmilia Romagna: the first on 2 and 3 May and between 15 and 17 May the second, more serious and which involved 44 municipalities, mainly in the provinces of Ravenna, Forlì-Cesena, Rimini and Bologna, with damages of over 8.8 billion of Euro. Heavy rains caused 23 rivers to overflow and over 280 landslides occurred in 48 municipalities. Numerous roads and railways closed and damaged. More than 300 mm (ol/m2) of rain fell in two days. The official toll is 15 victims, in addition to the 3 victims of the wave at the beginning of May which had already compromised homes, roads and agriculture.

In detail, Legambiente notes, in Italy in 2023 there were 118 cases of flooding from intense rain, 82 cases of damage from tornadoes and gusts of wind, 39 of damage from hailstorms, 35 river floods that caused damage, 26 damage from storm surges, 21 damage from Drought prolonged, 20 cases of extreme temperatures in the city, 18 cases of landslides caused by intense rain, 16 events with damage to infrastructure and 3 events with impacts on historical heritage. Among the most affected cities: Rome, MilanoFiumicino, Palermo and Prato.

At a regional level, Lombardia ed Emilia Romagna result in 2023 the most suffering regions with, respectively, 62 and 59 events that caused damage, followed by Tuscany with 44, and by Lazio (30), Piedmont (27), Veneto (24) and Sicily (21). It should be underlined that in the month of July alone, Lombardy was hit by 28 events, resulting in two victims. Among the most affected provinces, Rome stands out in first place with 25 extreme weather events, followed by Ravenna with 19, Milan with 17, Varese 12, Bologna and Turin 10.

Northern Italy, highlights Legambiente, with 210 extreme weather events, is confirmed as the most affected area of ​​the Peninsula, followed by the center (98) and the south (70). Floods and river overflows are especially increasing (+170% compared to 2022), the record temperatures recorded in urban areas (+150% compared to 2022 cases), the dude from intense rainfall (+64%); and then the storm surges (+44%), damages from hailstorms (+34.5%), and flooding (+12.4%). Events that marked a 2023 that also saw high altitudes suffering greatly with the zero temperature which reached an altitude of 5,328 meters in the Alps and with i glaciers in retreat.

“Extreme weather events – declares Stefano Ciafani, national president of Legambiente – are increasing with ever greater frequency and intensity and it is the territories and citizens who are paying the price. The Meloni Government must immediately approve the National Climate Adaptation Plan, also allocating the related economic resources, which we continue to spend to intervene after disasters, as demonstrated by the 11 billion euros alone for the damage of the two floods in Emilia-Romagna and Tuscany. The risk is that Italy, without the Plan and adequate allocations for prevention, which are also absent in the budget law currently being approved, will continue to chase emergencies. The Government should instead commit much more, focusing on prevention, climate adaptation policies, awareness campaigns on coexistence with risk, to transform our country from the most exposed in the center of the Mediterranean Sea to an example for others”.