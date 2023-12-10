North Korea y Sweden It is a relationship of names that is difficult to find accommodation for. While the first represents a closed and hermetic dictatorship, the second is automatically associated with almost all the good things that happen in the world. Good and fun. And beautiful. And nice. And a long etcetera.

So the geopolitical history of humanity tends not to put them together: North Korea is a missing link from the crazy years of communism and Sweden is the example of social democratic arcadia. Nuclear bombs vs. Ikea. What could push us to marry them in the headline? Well, the incredible seventies, 300 million dollars and 1,000 cars Volvo.

Yes, 1,000 Volvo cars.

Story of a fraudulent love

To understand how we got here, it is worth remembering that North Korea was not always the black hole of economic progress that it is today. Shortly after the armistice of 1953, in fact, the country was growing at a dizzying pace, spurred largely by its friendly neighborhood with both the Soviet Union and Mao Zedong’s communist China. A growth of 25% of the interannual GDP was its guarantee.

The year was 1974 and the world was closer to the missile crisis than to the Soviet disaster in Afghanistan, so dreams of a functional and rational Marxism caused furor in the hearts of many Europeans. And Sweden, a country that since World War II had opted for a half-liberalized, half-intervened economy, had its core of unredeemed people still enthralled by communism.





One of the Volvo in Pyongyang. (Roman Bansen/Wikipedia)

At that time, doing business with North Korea, a potential and interesting market full of opportunities, seemed like something attractive. So businessmen and the Swedish government set their eyes on that country, until then unexplored.

Sweden wanted to gain several things in exchange for selling its luxury market goods to North Korea: first, to exploit its growing economic buoyancy; second, access to the country’s numerous mining resources, at a time when Sweden was still very aware of its mining prominence on the European continent.

Naturally, to the thinking heads of North Korea everything seemed great, since opening diplomatic relations and!commercial! with a first world capitalist country recognized them as an actor to be taken into account, an obsession that runs through all the leaders of The Best Korea. So when Volvo, the Swedish car company, offered them some elegant 144 Sedans, they didn’t think about it: give me 1.000 of those wonders.

Sweden and North Korea even held a fair in Pyongyang in which the business cultures (?) of both countries would exchange knowledge. And it was then that Sweden understood the disaster that was coming.

Bitch better have my money (o no)

Shortly after shipping the cars (or making extensive investments, such as the industrial giants of the time Atlas Copco and Kockums), the debt began to accumulate. It was clear that North Korea had zero intentions to return what is owed, and since the Swedish government keeps accounting of all the investments of its companies abroad (through credit insurance), today we know how much La Más Trilera Korea owes to the Scandinavian kingdom: about 300 millions of euros.

Sweden had been scammed. And she continues to be scammed.





If you see one of these in North Korea, keep in mind that what you pay you actually owe to Sweden.

As a Swedish official explains to The Newsweek, the body in charge of ensuring non-payment insurance by foreign countries looks at North Korea’s accounts twice a year and verifies that, indeed, the Kim saga continues. without payingand adds inflation and interest due to the total amount.

It turned out that North Korea’s success was quite a bit of a filly. The money accumulated by tenuous foreign investments and aid from China and the Soviet Union ended up squandered on the personal fortunes of the elite and on projects of a megalomaniacal scale, with little or no future profitability. The country’s economy, very dirigiste, stagnated and collapsed in the following years, reaching its current misery.

Although some Swedish deputies and businessmen had warned of the risks, the idea of ​​opening a market where no Western country had set foot on land was too much. tempting for Sweden. And not very popular: as they explain in The Local, the story was more legend than reality for many decades in Sweden, until its journalists discovered that it was indeed true.

As the outstanding money remains on the books, Sweden complain debt regularly. Unsuccessfully.

The deal went well for North Korea. The Volvo 144 They continue to circulate throughout the country, and given that the volume of cars is neither too spectacular nor too large, it must be common to see them as taxis through the streets of Pyongyang. On Gizmodo they calculated how much they could repay the debt if they put them up for sale, and it came out to a very depressing 1%. The cars, relics, are very well preserved.

So if you ever travel to Best Korea and see a Volvo, remember: you are participating in a massive fraud on the Swedish state.

Imagen | Roman Harak/Flickr

In Xataka | North Korea infiltrated teleworkers with false identities into US tech companies to finance its nuclear program, according to the FBI

*An earlier version of this article was published in July 2017