Improve the feature of fixing Pokémon in The Indigo Disc of Scarlet and Purple It will be very necessary if you want a more efficient experience in the DLC.

With all the new mystery gifts and new Shiny odds events, it's easy to lose sight of the useful features available in the expansion.

That's why today we'll go over how to improve one of the most useful features for Pokémon trainers.

How to improve the Pokémon pinning function in The Indigo Disc of Scarlet and Purple

Adventures will be easier than ever after improving the Pokémon pinning feature in The indigo disc of Scarlet and Purple.

To do this you will need to access the Blueberry Academy content, which means purchasing the Expansion Pass to access the content of The Indigo Disc.

After entering the Academy you will need to complete a series of missions related to the main story. The first step will be to meet one of the current members of the Blueberry League High Command named Levi. This will allow you to enter The Blueberry Academy League Club.

You will have to do a story introduction that will lead you to a short tutorial on the new features. These include AP (Blueberry Points), how to spend them, and how to use Combat Points. Levi will also ask you to support the Baseball Club with PA.

However, each club offers different benefits for supporting them. The one that will interest you this time will be the Photography Club, which offers you improvements for your Rotom mobile. The largest upgrade costs 200 AP and will allow you to improve the Pokémon pinning function.

What can you do with this?

You will have many benefits by improving the Pokémon pinning feature in The indigo disc of Scarlet and Purple.

This feature allows you to lock on to a specific wild Pokémon to get information about it faster and more in-depth. This makes it easier to identify them and initiate combat with them.

But upgrading this feature will give you a lot more information about a Pokémon species you've caught before. This way you can see the Pokémon's gender, its size, or if it is marked just by using your Rotom.

So improving the Pokémon pinning feature in The Indigo Disc of Scarlet and Purple will help you find and capture more monsters. Combined with the other functions we have enough tools to enhance the adventure to the maximum.