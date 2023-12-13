The ability to memorize a greater or lesser number of elements is a characteristic of each person, but that does not mean that it cannot be trained. Like muscles, memory can be strengthened with mental exercise.

Everyone has their own ability to memorize, but that doesn’t mean you’re limited. You can train your mind to achieve new goals.

In this sense, brain games are a powerful tool that, over the years, has proven to be effective in improving both memory and reaction time.

It is extremely easy to improve this ability and the easiest way to increase this characteristic is by method 123 to remember everything you have studied.

What is method 123 for memory?

Rule 123 is based on distributed practice, which is a way of reviewing information in a spaced manner. By doing this, the brain can transfer information from short-term memory to long-term memory.

This technique is simple and very effective to improve learning. Unlike other methods, it is easy to remember and apply in your daily routine. But how does it work?:

Day 1: Learn. On the first day, immerse yourself in the material you want to remember, this is very important. Read, take notes and familiarize yourself with the information. Day 2: Review. The next day, review what you learned the day before. It means that you should refresh your memory and consolidate knowledge. Day 3: Repeat. Again, review the study material. By reinforcing the information a third time, you are building stronger connections in your brain.

After the third day, take a one-week break before studying the information again. This time frame is key to distributed practice, an approach that maximizes retention.

Method 123 helps you remember everything you have studiedsince it forces you to review your notes and causes the brain to consolidate the information in long-term memory.

Experts assure that, to have the best results when applying this technique, it is essential to carry it out in a quiet place, free of distractions.

Use active study techniques, that is, such as preparing summaries or discussing with a partner. Also, take regular breaks to prevent thinking from getting blocked. Without a doubt, rule 123 is quite effective in remembering what you have studied.