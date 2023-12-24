The pirate MMO will premiere in February 2024 since its announcement at E3 2017.

Skull and Bones is Ubisoft's February 2024 release

There are developments that take a long time, increasingly just by looking at the current projects, although there are some that present very early and they have a very different result than expected or even become outdated with new times. In the case of Ubisoft, the company presented Beyond Good & Evil 2 in 2019 and shortly after said that it was too soon to talk about this long-awaited sequel, and at that time it had already been two years with a release that was being delayed: Skull and Bones.

Skull and Bones was born a decade ago based on the naval battles offered by Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flaga game published in 2013. Its development is carried out by Ubisoft Singapore, a studio that will finally make its main debut in 2024, specifically at the beginning of the year, after an untouchable number of delays on the launch date of a proposal that will finally see the light of day.

Skull and Bones, an MMO through a pirate adventure

The new thing from Ubisoft has ended its journey until finding a definitive release date announced at The Game Awards 2023. In this way, the title will end up arriving on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and PC next February 16, 2024 to offer a pirate adventure completely independent of what was seen in Assassin's Creed, a saga with which it is ultimately unrelated.

For six hours, we have had the opportunity to enjoy a Skull and Bones closed beta which has allowed us to discover the first moments of its dangerous world linked to its first hours of play, which may not be the ones that do it the most justice to being too introductory.

In fact, its story is presented in a fairly simple way, the protagonist, whom we can edit in terms of face, composition and so on, turns out to be a survivor of an attacked boatbeing lucky enough to be rescued by a couple of pirates with whom he will begin to fulfill a series of errands between different pirate societies.

Time to browse

The game sections are divided into two distinct parts. First of all browsing, with the first and third person view being interchangeable to control a boat that can be operated with just two buttons, since the important thing is to lower the sail to control the speed and set course in the direction we want to go. Obviously, in these sections We can collect objects in the sea, as well as defend ourselves or attack sharksFor example.

The first seas of Skull and Bones are not extremely large, as they are divided into different sections that make it the game is not open world, but rather large areas. His proposal here ends up being simple in a short time, knowing when to take advantage of the wind or retract the sail to defend ourselves in a fixed position. Little by little, situations such as clashes against other shipswhere the use of cannons and other types of weapons that can be added on board is more important.

Of On land we find the pirate societies walking with our pirate, where we can see the profile of other players who are also enjoying the experience at the same time, it is worth mentioning that we will also see their ship sailing. However, in these first hours everything was so simple that our first missions were completely like errand boys collecting objects searching other downed navigations.

Graphically and technically required to comply

Going into technical details, despite being a beta, everything indicates that the game will perform remarkably, since we could already see scenarios of all kinds and well-made characters with a Ubisoft brand level. As for ships, they will also look of all types, since players will be able to personalize their ship at any time and can change clothing in numerous ways.

In short, the aura that surrounds Skull and Bones is that of a game that should have come out four or five years ago, since it was announced at E3 2017 with the intention of coming out in 2018, and it is one thing to be delayed a year and another to come out up to six years later. In this way, everything indicates that it will be a fun proposal that fulfills the new generation of consoles and PC, although it cannot shake off the feeling that it arrives too late.

Everything ready to go out

Already in the final version of the game, its promise is to offer an experience that rewards collecting resources and fulfilling contracts from vendors, local factions, and ringleaders to shape a smuggling empire. Launch, there will be up to 10 different ships availableeach with its own advantages, to fulfill the tasks.

Yes ok can be enjoyed alonemultiplayer promises to connect with up to two friends or unknown players in a joint experience in which you can complete contracts and get rewards together overcoming adversity united. In addition, this online will also be competitive, as you will be invited to take advantage of opportunities to achieve great rewards. Likewise, players will be able to steal loot that is not defended.

Skull and Bones aims to be an MMO full of ship combat that at first glance looks funwith a multiplayer component still pending to be deepened and made known, since it is a very deep proposal that is barely being exploited in order for players to pre-order it.

Like Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, the company's first title to be launched for €79.99, the pirate game arrives at full pricewhile its premium edition of 30 euros more will offer early access to the game three days before, numerous cosmetics, additional missions and other additions along with the Smuggler Pass Voucher, which includes future content from new seasons, since we are faced with a new game as a service which will aim to make the title an experience of long renewal with new features over time.

Will this adventure that will take players from the coast of Africa to the lush tropical islands of the East Indies with adversities such as dangerous giant waves or deadly animals and pirate hunters to fight at any time?

