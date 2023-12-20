Our friends at Hot Wheels Monster Truck have brought us a demonstration of what they are capable of doing. Andy Urech (Monster Truck driver) and Sean Sermini (operations director) have come. In this case they have brought a Monster Truck called Tiger Shark with the following characteristics:

2600 CV4.3 Meters high5000 Kilos weight.Reaches from 0 to 90 km/h in less than 5 seconds.It has been completely built by hand. It has taken 15 months and many hours of hard work. At maximum power, the truck will consume 4.5 liters of Methanol every 56 meters.

Andy has told some interesting facts: how he became a Monster Truck driver, how long it took him to build a Monster Truck like the one he drove in El Hormiguero and what is the most difficult part of driving this type of vehicle.