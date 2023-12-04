Ciro Immobile (photo Lapresse)

Ciro Immobile, after taking over the cryptocurrencies of Starcks srl, throws himself into food and founds the new Albero Lab srl

The Lazio striker Ciro Immobile doubles his business in common with Alessandro Moggiwell-known sports agent and son of Lucianoand give them cryptocurrencies go to food. A few days ago, in fact, they presented themselves in front of the notary Ernesto Sico in Bergamo Simone Ricciardelli as administrator of 9 Invest (Immobile’s holding company), Moggi as director of Ceo Partecipazioni (of which he has 50% and Ricciardelli the remainder) e Luigi D’Antonio.



The three thus formed the new Albero Lab srlof which Ricciardelli he was appointed sole director and of which 9 Invest has 51%, D’Antonio 32% and Ceo Partecipazioni the remaining 17%. The newco has as its object “the catering activity without supply with preparation of take-away foods for private and professional customers”. Months ago Immobile, again through 9 Invest, began investing in cryptocurrencies detecting 5% of Starcks srl, a company established by Emanuele Floridi, expert in consensus management, public affairs and crisis management and strategic and risk advisor, and Moggi.

Starcks has as its object “the development and realization of a technological platform which thanks to the blockchain allows tokens of any nature to be issued and exchanged between interested users”, “the development and creation of an exchange that allows users to convert ordinary currency, such as euros and dollars, into cryptocurrencies with which to purchase the tokens present on the platform” as well as the “creation of other digital products and services deriving from the use of the blockchain in the cryptocurrency and NFT sector”.

