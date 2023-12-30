The new chapters of the Turkish series will begin with the same characteristic tune, but its header will be a little different. We will no longer see the actors who played Pars or Derya, but we will see new faces.

At this stage, new characters will come into the lives of the protagonists and already in this introduction, we can see the names of some of the actors who will be part of this great team.

In this new header we also see that a girl appears. Who will she be? Will she be the daughter of Ilgaz and Ceylin? In the next chapters we will also discover the great unknown about Ilgaz's death. Is he alive or dead?

We also know that the new season will start with a five-year time jump and a change of Ceylin's look. Furthermore, the young woman will stop being a lawyer to become a prosecutor and she will also undergo a great change in her way of being due to a tragedy that we will discover as the chapters go by.

What is clear is that the intrigue, the unexpected twists and the romance will once again be present in these new chapters, as is usual in this series that triumphs every Sunday on Antena 3 and that has recently been awarded an international Emmy for best soap opera of the year 2023.

Don't miss everything that is going to happen in the next chapters because we already told you that they are going strong!

