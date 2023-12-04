We once again receive a curious post related to one of the franchises most loved by Nintendo fans. In this case we are talking about Pokémon.

It is not the first time that fans of this franchise surprise us with shapes different from the usual ones inspired by paradoxical, regional or even colorful shapes, as happens specifically on this occasion. Apparently Various colorful shapes have been designed based on different species. of Pokémon, including the lake trio, made up of Mesprit, Azelf and Uxie or Mr. Mime.

In the Reddit post that we leave you below we can see how the user awesomecat42 has created several possibilities that would show what the shiny or shiny versions of these Pokémon could look like.. Without a doubt, the result is fantastic. Here you can see the full post along with the images shared by the fan.

Here you can see it:

Alternate Shiny Pokémon, Part 24!

byu/awesomecat42 inpokemon

What do you think? Do you think that a different design than the one shown in the image could have turned out better? We read you in the comments.

Via.