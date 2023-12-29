As you know, we have shared several regional shapes designed by Pokémon artists on the web. Today we bring you one more, this time focused on Miltank. You already know that you have all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch (2023) on the web.

Miltank is a Normal-type Pokémon introduced in the 2nd generation. It should be noted that it does not have any evolution. In this case, Reddit user TEZofAllTrades hhas shown what a spectacular different shape could look like than the usual one inspired by a regional shape, the variants that are present in the different regions starting from Alola. It has also included a great alreadydorable previous evolution.

It is not the first time that fan-arts of this style and inspired by regional forms are shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic result in this case. In the image you can see “Halfencalf”, the pre-evolution with a different appearance and concept inspired by an apparent fusion, and the regional form of Miltank, which also I would have the Fairy type.

Without a doubt, the final result obtained is great. You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

Miltank Variant & Pre-evolution (OC)

byu/TEZofAllTrades inpokemon

What do you think? Do you think that another design or concept different from the one shown could have turned out better? We read you in the comments.

Via.