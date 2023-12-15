Posted by Carlos Gallego Guzmán on Cinemascomics.com | Cinema, comics and series – Film, series and comics news. Marvel, DC Comics, Star Wars, Netflix. Premieres, trailers…

Paramount Pictures has revealed the first images of Imaginary Friends, a new film starring Ryan Reynolds and directed by John Krasinski

John Krasinski returns to direct a comedy for the whole family after two installments of the franchise A peaceful placethis time to tell us a story of imaginary friendsCan you imagine that you had not invented it and that it had always existed?

imaginary friends follows a young girl Cailey Fleming (The Walking Dead) who goes through a disturbing experience and as a defense mechanism discovers that she can see everyone's imaginary friends, including those who were created and abandoned by the children who grew up. That will take you on a magical adventure to save these imaginary friends with the help of Reynolds' character.

Imaginary Friends stars Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Emily Blunt, Awkwafina, Richard Jenkins, Christopher Meloni, Matt Damon and Steve Carell, among many others, as the wonderfully unique characters that reflect the incredible power of a child's imagination.

You can watch the trailer below:

In addition, the launch of the trailer has been accompanied by another video with the making of the film with comments from Krasinski and its protagonists:

