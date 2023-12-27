Two years and two months after putting the finishing touch on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (leaving the bar literally sky high), the legendary Masahiro Sakurai drops as if nothing had happened keep making games. Said like this it might seem more or less obvious, but we all know that the Japanese genius loves to leave loose ends. And that this occurs before any possible announcement of Nintendo Switch 2, or whatever it is called, is no coincidence.

Let's put ourselves in context: Sakurai previously commented that there was no period of rest between the development of Super Smash Bros. for Wii U and 3DS and the Switch game. And the truth is that he earned a more than well-deserved vacation, given his enormous involvement with each game and each added content. In addition to this, not long after, he told how Nintendo offered him to continue the saga on Wii almost out of the blue. Related stories?

His most recent YouTube video, his current known occupation, is titled Creators Change, Too (Grab Bag) and talks about how many video game developers he worked with ended up dedicating themselves to other things and, despite fans' desire to get them back, they are happy in their new life. Luckily, she wasn't referring to the same thing and didn't take long to qualify it.

Before the viewer came to the conclusion that he was going to dedicate himself completely to his channel, Sakurai gave us a well-deserved sigh by advancing who continued creating video games and combining it with his new occupation on YouTube.

As for me, I'm still creating games for the moment. But I'm also creating this YouTube channel. I'd never done anything like that in the beginning, so in a way you could say I haven't exactly sat still either.

Which brings us to the big question: what game? Announced for the Nintendo Switch that we know, there is nothing with its signature and, for the moment, we know that Bandai Namco has very recently created a new large studio dedicated entirely to developing games for Nintendo.

Although there is the possibility that it is a completely new game, and even for another company beyond the Big N (Sora, his company, is independent) the truth is that Masahiro Sakurai's name has been associated with three great sagas closely related to Nintendo: Kirby, Kid Ikarus y Super Smash Bros.which he created together with Satoru Iwata.

In any case, it is worth remembering that on October 30 he did not want to close the door on a new installment of Super Smash Bros., despite the fact that he himself assumes that it is difficult to go even further than what was achieved. Although he also said that the same thing always happens to him every time he starts a new project. Chance? Nothing Sakurai does is coincidence.

A VidaExtra | The 17 Best Costumes for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Mii Fighters

A VidaExtra | Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: how to start playing? Beginner's Guide, Basics and Essential Tricks