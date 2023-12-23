It looks like an episode from the popular TV show 'I'm leaving'. Eighteen months ago, Olympic champions such as Harrie Lavreysen, Jeffrey Hoogland, Roy van den Berg and Hennie Kuiper were flown in at the opening of a new business premises. At the end of December, the specialist tire manufacturer A. Dugast is already leaving Oldenzaal. The traditionally Italian Vittoria Banden, owner since 2021, is closing down the company hall and many types of tires from this brand are also disappearing.