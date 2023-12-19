Ainhoa ​​Arteta is in a very good personal and professional moment, although he has also gone through complicated situations that have cost him his life on occasion.

In addition to having had coronavirus at the beginning of the pandemic, something for which he had a very bad time, he had a kidney problem that caused him to be put into a coma and even given only 3 hours to live.

“It's easier to love with your heart, but with your soul you love very few people”

“They came in black to say goodbye to me,” he said. And, minutes before they intubated her, she remembers that she saw the guard and asked him not to do it, although she did not finish saying the phrase while the worker cried.

From that moment on, the singer said, she is no longer afraid of silence and being alone, because before that she needed to listen to noise all the time.

He has also learned that we do not die, he said, but that what dies is the body. “It's easier to love with your heart, but with your soul you love very few people,” the artist has made clear.

She has assured that with all her soul she loves her children, her father, her friends, in general, people who you know will continue with you beyond life, she has said.

Ainhoa ​​Arteta, surprised by her daughter Sarah

Ainhoa ​​Arteta has received a surprise from her daughter Sarah Croft, who is traveling in Argentina, so she will not be able to spend Christmas with her mother.

The appearance of her daughter via video call has greatly moved the singer, who has assured that she is happy to see her daughter fulfilling her dreams, traveling and seeing what she has become.

In addition, he has told an anecdote about when he was in a coma and that, when he woke up and was able to recover his cell phone, he saw a message from his daughter that day asking him not to die. She quickly asked the date she had woken up and realized that it was the same day she received that message.

–