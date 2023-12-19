Gönül tried to separate Sengül and Orhan forever, but her plan did not work out as she expected.

Aybike's mother showed up at her biggest enemy's house to rescue the father of her children, with whom she had recently resumed her relationship, and asked him if he wanted to marry her again.

Orhan accepted, without thinking, while Gönül could not hide his jealousy and rage. The preparations began and the Eren's aunt had the wedding dress from her first wedding repaired so she could wear it again, but what she couldn't imagine is that Gönül would do his thing again.

Afra's mother entered the workshop and ruined the Sengül wedding dress. Eren's aunt couldn't believe it! The woman, very angry, was not going to let Gönül get his way and after telling him her forty, she tells him that neither she nor anyone is going to stop him from having the wedding of a true queen.

But it seems that Gönül is not going to leave them alone and is not going to allow Orhan and Sengül to be happy. How far is she willing to go?

–