When we are just a few hours away from the official arrival of Christmas, it is common for many of us to start preparing our suitcases: whether we are going on a trip or if we have to return home for a few days. And it is also one of the moments in which we begin to wonder about turning off the appliances and devices with which we interact, even passively, in our daily lives. One of them is the router: do we have to turn it off or leave it on at Christmas if we are going to be away from home for several days?

The key: connected devices

We can be guided by different aspects when making the decision: from the fear that our neighbor will connect to it without us realizing it to what is related to electricity consumption. However, the reality is that none of these issues should become decisive. In fact, the only explanation that can help us guide our decision towards one side or the other is the number of connected devices we have in our home.

Over the last few years, the number of gadgets that work through our WiFi network has not stopped growing. From speakers to smart light bulbs. Going through appliances, security cameras or even the outlets themselves. An ecosystem that only depends on one element to function as it should: the WiFi network in our home.

In the event that we have invested a minimum amount of effort in configuring all these devices in recent years, and we do not want to go through the same thing again, the decision does not require much time to be made definitively: it is better to leave it on and avoid wasting time resolving possible errors that should not happen when we return. In addition, this way we take advantage of continuing to monitor our home through security cameras, for example.

In the event that we do not have any device connected, a good option may be to turn off the router. However, we would not find any reason to defend this decision, as it is a device that is developed to be constantly in operation. So neither its useful life nor its performance will improve because we choose to turn it off for a few days.

What if we talk about the economic impact?

If we take as an example the calculation made by the OCU itself, a router consumes, on average, about 88 kWh per year. If we extrapolate these numbers to current electricity rates, we would probably find a cost that is around 30 euros per year.

That is, per month it could be about two and a half euros. And, if we prorate it for each of the days of the month, we would probably find that, if we turned off the router to save some money during Christmas, the savings would barely reach one or two euros, at best. Each one must evaluate their own economy, but the reality is that, a priori, the savings do not compensate with the number of functionalities that we lose if we have another connected device.