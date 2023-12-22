The Super Mario Bros movie has been a brutal success and that is why Illumination's plans with Nintendo characters will impact the coming years.

The world of video games is hitting the big screen with a bang! In particular, the big success of 2023 has been Super Mario Bros, raking in more than $1,361 million at the box office. Since the key was to bring together several generations of players and make sure everyone was happy.

Now, titan Illumination appears to be preparing something even bigger: an entire Nintendo cinematic universe. Insider Daniel Richtman, known for his success in the entertainment industry, points out that this film studio plans a series of intertwined stories that would culminate in a Super Smash Bros.-style film.

How can this be possible?

Super Mario Bros has left clear clues. From its inception, it features a look at multiple interconnected universes, taking Mario and Luigi from the Big Apple to the Mushroom Kingdom. That's just the beginning!

The film even features a battle between Mario and Donkey Kong, a showdown that not only delighted fans but also served as a look at how characters from different games could come together in one epic story. This cross between Mario and Donkey Kong, coming from different but interconnected franchises, may have laid the foundations for a more ambitious plan.

Now, the possibility of a Super Smash Bros. movie is on the horizon. This iconic franchise, which brings together Nintendo stars like Link, Samus and, of course, Mario, to face an interdimensional enemy, could come to life on the big screen. Although it is unclear whether it will be a battle between heroes and villains or united against a common enemy, excitement is at its peak for fans eager to see their favorite game worlds in exceptional quality on the big screen. It's an exciting time for Nintendo gamers and fans!

