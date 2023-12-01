These are Pastina, still with the Campania team, Letizi (on loan to Feralpisalò), Coda (now at Cremonese) and Forte (at Cosenza). The facts date back to the last season, which ended with relegation from Serie B

1 December 2023

It feels like reliving a sad déjà-vu: the imminent match against Juve Stabia and the ghost of betting that stains Benevento’s season. Twelve years later, the situation is however very different. Yesterday, in fact, the Guardia di Finanza carried out a search in the home of Christian Pastina, from whom some devices were seized, for the abusive exercise of gaming or betting activities as per art. 4 of law 401/1989. The player allegedly declared to the police that the account through which he placed the bets was actually Gaetano Letizia, a player still owned by the Giallorossi but currently on loan to Feralpisalò. In addition to Pastina and Letizia, Massimo Coda and Francesco Forte are also under investigation, who are currently at Cremonese and Cosenza respectively. The facts date back to last season, which saw Benevento relegated to Serie C. There are also two other people under scrutiny by the investigators, who are not footballers, as reported by today’s edition of Il Mattino.

The club’s management, who was not aware of the bets made by its members, has not released any official statement, but is expressing anger and disappointment over this investigation. The company’s lawyers are working to protect the image of Benevento. As chance would have it, a similar incident occurs close to a match against Juve Stabia, as happened in 2011 when goalkeeper Marco Paoloni was even arrested a few days after the first leg semi-final of the Serie C playoffs, where he was also great protagonist.

