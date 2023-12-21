Suara.com – In order to support the government to implement the Nusantara Capital Authority (OIKN) strategy as a Net Zero City by 2045, PT Tirta Investama supports reforestation by building a Miniature Tropical Rain Forest on an area of ​​96 ha, in collaboration with Mulawarman University supported by PT Indo Tambangraya Megah and PT Multi Harapan Utama as well as the construction of waste management facilities TPS3R My Sampah My Responsibility (Samtaku) to support nature conservation in this area.

This initiative was marked by joint tree planting carried out by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Minister of Environment and Forestry Siti Nurbaya, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning Hadi Tjahjanto, Head of the IKN Authority Bambang Susantono, IKN Infrastructure Curator Ridwan Kamil, Acting (Pj) Governor of East Kalimantan Akmal Malik together with Vera Galuh Sugijanto, Director of PT Tirta Investama.

PT Tirta Investama, as one of the strategic partners of the Indonesian government in its efforts to solve the challenge of climate change through various nature conservation initiatives and waste management, has the same vision to maintain the sustainability of nature.

A number of efforts have been made by PT Tirta Investama to support the IKN Authority to realize the archipelago as a Net Zero City by 2045, in line with the strategy contained in the Regionally and Locally Determined Contributions (RLDC), especially the Forestry and Other Land Uses (FOLU) and Waste Management pillars. . The Miniature Nusantara Tropical Rain Forest (MHHT), a collaboration between the IKN Authority, PT Tirta Investama and partners, is located in the Central Government Core Area (KIPP).

Bambang Susantono, Head of the Archipelago Capital Authority, on the same occasion said that of the 256 thousand hectares of area that will be built for IKN, actually only 25 percent or around 160 thousand hectares will be built into cities, the remaining 65 percent is tropical rainforest, which is a combination of an inclusive, green city, with high resilience.

“The development of IKN this time was carried out with careful planning and concepts for reforestation or returning forest functions. This development will be in line with the development of green cities as part of the vision of Golden Indonesia 2045.” said Bambang, quoted Thursday (21/12/2023).

It is hoped that the collaboration between the IKN Authority and PT Tirta Investama will not only make the archipelago a green city, but also a model city for a sustainable future.

“PT Tirta Investama believes that with a shared vision, we can work together to maintain environmental sustainability while ensuring the welfare of society. This is in line with the company's roadmap to be able to have a positive impact through three pillars, namely health, environment, employees and society,” he said.

Vera Galuh Sugijanto, Director of PT Tirta Investama, said, PT Tirta Investama's involvement in carrying out reforestation efforts, makes us the first and only FMCG company to actively participate in realizing the ambition of Net Zero City Nusantara 2045. This is in line with the Indonesian government's ambition to achieve the target of zero carbon emissions by 2060.

“In line with the company's sustainability strategy where we are committed to providing health through quality products while making a positive contribution to society and the environment,” explained Vera.

By 2024, the development of the new city of Nusantara aims to be a clean, climate-resilient, sustainable and livable city, Nusantara will be in line with Indonesia's efforts to mitigate and adapt to climate change as stated in the Nationally Determined National Contribution which was increased under the Agreement Paris.

Currently KIPP's land cover is dominated by Eucalyptus pelita as the main commodity of industrial plantation forests which are cut down every 6-7 years, making it a homogeneous forest with low biodiversity. Through the development of MHHT Nusantara, a silvicultural method or form of forest management will be developed that focuses on managing forest growth and production with a scientific approach so that it can form natural forests of the tropical rain forest type.

Silviculture involves a series of planned and organized actions to make sustainable use of forests, including the selection, planting, care and regeneration of trees. The MHHT area will have 109 tree species typical of tropical rainforest ecosystems with high biodiversity.

Apart from that, this area is equipped with educational facilities that carry the concept of edu-ecotourism through the gallery house, which is the main educational facility in the MHHT Nusantara area which contains information on the types of trees planted, planting patterns and processed products; the nursery area, which is the place where seedlings are carried out before being transferred to planting land, as well as the tree adoption area and camping ground.

“PT Tirta Investama believes that bringing health through food and drink can only be done by creating a healthy planet. “We are realizing this commitment through real action by contributing to implementing the government's strategy to bring the archipelago to the title of a sustainable green city,” concluded Vera.