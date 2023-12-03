loading…

Israel launched a deadly bombardment on the Gaza Strip on Sunday (3/12/2023). Photo/Illustration

GAZA TRACK – Israel ignoring increasing international calls for protection of civilians and renewal of a ceasefire with Hamas . The Zionist state carried out deadly bombings in Gaza Strip on Sunday (3/12/2023).

The Israeli army says it has carried out more than 400 attacks in the Gaza Strip since a ceasefire collapsed on Friday, and the Hamas government says at least 240 people have been killed.

At least seven people were killed in Israeli bombardment early Sunday near Gaza’s southern border with Egypt, the Hamas-controlled government said.

Israeli strikes also hit the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza on Saturday evening, killing at least 13 people, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group announced “rocket attacks” against several cities and towns in Israel including Tel Aviv, and Israel said that two of its soldiers were killed in fighting, the first since the end of the ceasefire.

United States (US) Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday local time sharply rebuked the rising number of civilian casualties in Israel’s eight-week war, sparked by an unprecedented attack on October 7.

“Too many innocent Palestinians have been killed,” he told reporters at the UN climate talks in Dubai.

“To be honest, the scale of civilian suffering and the images and videos coming from Gaza are very sad,” he added as quoted by Channel News Asia.

According to the UN, an estimated 1.7 million people in Gaza – more than two-thirds of the population – have been displaced by the eight-week war.